[SBS Star] SEULGI Cutely Expresses Her Concerns While Unveiling Her Bare Face for the First Time!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI got vulnerable while removing her makeup during a reality show.On June 15 episode of JTBC's reality show 'secretsister', SEULGI became best friends with K-pop artist SUNMI and spent the whole day doing fun things with her.After having a blast together, SEULGI and SUNMI got home and went into the bathroom to took off their makeup.But the minute SEULGI entered the bathroom, she started to whine and worry about revealing her bare face.It turns out that she was bit concerned about wiping off her makeup in front of the camera since she thought such behavior would lead her fans to leave her and stop liking her.Whilst removing her eye makeup, SEULGI said with a worried look on her face, "They wouldn't leave, would they?"But unlike what she expected, her fans went wild after seeing her bare face since she still looked pretty much the same and seemed even cuter and more innocent without her makeup.After the episode, her fans commented, "She had absolutely nothing to worry about!", "She looks even prettier without her makeup.", "I would never leave you. She's so cute!", and many more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet returned to the stage on November 30 with its fifth mini album 'RBB'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC secretsister)(SBS Star)