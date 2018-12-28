[SBS Star] How Passionate NCT Members Get When Taking Pictures of Each Other

The members of K-pop boy group NCT are making fans laugh in tears with ways they try to take the best pictures of each other.Recently, one online post about NCT went viral among K-pop fans, because it was just too hilarious.The post was titled 'Guys, Take a Look at Ways NCT Takes Portrait Pictures!' featuring images of NCT members taking pictures of one another in funny ways.In the pictures, they do in fact lie on the ground in various positions to take pictures.Of course, this is to make their fellow members look as tall as possible.They certainly have burnt their artistic skills and passion in order to produce the best pictures of each other.Luckily, their hard work seem to have paid off, since all their pictures turned out to be as great as they probably had in mind.Fans could not stop laughing after encountering this fact and left comments such as, "Help, I'm even tearing up right now!", "They seriously cannot get more passionate than this!", "So funny! Is that what they do for every picture?", and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)