[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Steals the Heart of the Public with Two Incredible Stages!

K-pop boy group Wanna One filled the stage with Christmas vibes.On December 25, Wanna One left the audience of 'SBS Gayo Daejun' one last memory to remember them by.Wanna One opened its stage with the title track 'Light' of its special album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED', an uptempo dance song which feed off of its beautiful guitar sounds.This track provides just the right amount of acoustic satisfaction for the audience since the combination of the members' sweet voice and the song's hypnotizing melody are not too flashy nor too dull.However, the true art of 'Light' gets revealed when the members start rapping since the way they deliver their lyrics is so soft and exquisite that it makes the audience feel like they are listening to a part of a romantic poetry or a love letter.On the other hand, 'BOOMERANG' mainly focuses on portraying the masculine and the tough side of Wanna One compare to its previous track.The stage of 'BOOMERANG' can be simply summed up in three syllables―perfection since every feature of its performance starting from novelty to catchiness, deserves a perfect ten.Also, it is only a matter of time for the listeners to fall in love with Wanna One after hearing this track since the way the members pronounce the term'BOOMERANG' with their incredibly sultry voice is just too captivating to get it out of one's head.Check out Wanna One's eye-opening stage below and meet your next favorite track!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)