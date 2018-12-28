[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet & TWICE Take the Public Back to the 90s!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE, JOY, and SEULGI and TWICE's MOMO, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU impressed the audience by doing a cover of SES' popular song from the '90s, 'Dreams Come True'.On December 25, Red Velvet and TWICE built a time machine and took the audience of 'SBS Gayo Daejun' back to the old days.There are certain things that spring to mind when thinking of the famous K-pop girl group from the '90s, SES―charisma, a performance that gives people chills, and jaw dropping singing skills.SES gained a phenomenal popularity back in 1998 with its beloved track 'Dreams Come True' since its song not only was packed with numerous wow factors, but also successfully suggested a new paradigm for other female artists by breaking the prejudice people had on girl groups.To their fans, watching Red Velvet and TWICE performing SES' legendary track must have felt like a dream since its song provided a valuable opportunity for them to get to know a different side of them.All six members reminded the crowd of an angel sent from heaven and seemed to click impeccably as if they belonged in the same group from the get-go.If you are having a hard time comprehending the meaning of soft charisma, Red Velvet and TWICE's stage will provide you the clearest explanation in the whole world!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)