[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet & TWICE Take the Public Back to the 90s!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet & TWICE Take the Public Back to the 90s!

작성 2018.12.28
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet & TWICE Take the Public Back to the 90s!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE, JOY, and SEULGI and TWICE's MOMO, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU impressed the audience by doing a cover of SES' popular song from the '90s, 'Dreams Come True'.

On December 25, Red Velvet and TWICE built a time machine and took the audience of 'SBS Gayo Daejun' back to the old days.
TWICE & Red VelvetThere are certain things that spring to mind when thinking of the famous K-pop girl group from the '90s, SES―charisma, a performance that gives people chills, and jaw dropping singing skills.
TWICE & Red VelvetSES gained a phenomenal popularity back in 1998 with its beloved track 'Dreams Come True' since its song not only was packed with numerous wow factors, but also successfully suggested a new paradigm for other female artists by breaking the prejudice people had on girl groups.
TWICE & Red VelvetTo their fans, watching Red Velvet and TWICE performing SES' legendary track must have felt like a dream since its song provided a valuable opportunity for them to get to know a different side of them.
TWICE & Red VelvetAll six members reminded the crowd of an angel sent from heaven and seemed to click impeccably as if they belonged in the same group from the get-go.

If you are having a hard time comprehending the meaning of soft charisma, Red Velvet and TWICE's stage will provide you the clearest explanation in the whole world!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)

(SBS Star)   
