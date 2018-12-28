[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO SUHO & Red Velvet SEULGI's Sweet Interaction Make Many Smile

A video of SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO and SEULGI of girl group Red Velvet's sweet interaction at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' seems to be something that fans are helplessly watching over and over again for its overloading cuteness.On December 25, many K-pop acts including EXO and Red Velvet were invited to SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' that was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.After the end of the three-hour-long event consisting of eye-catching performances, all attending K-pop artists stood together on stage to say goodbye to their fans.At that time, the members of EXO and Red Velvet stood right next to each other.As confetti rained down on them from above, SEULGI reached out both of her hands in the air to collect confetti.Just as when SEULGI began to collect confetti, SUHO caught sight of what she was doing.A moment later, SUHO blew all of SEULGI's confetti away from her hands then smiled like a child.SEULGI reacted to SUHO's playful behavior with a shocked facial expression, which looked as if she wanted to say, "How could you do that?"Although SUHO is a lot older than SEULGI, they have trained under SM Entertainment for years together.This video perfectly demonstrated their close and cute friendship, and it is putting a smile on many fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SUHOxSEHUN' Twitter, SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)