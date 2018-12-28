[SBS Star] Fans Are Finding Park Ji Hoon's Past as a Child Actor Extremely Cute

Fans are finding K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon's past pictures and videos from when he was a child actor overly cute.Recently, fans managed to dug up some old pictures and videos of Park Ji Hoon taking a rest on while filming KBS' historical drama 'Hwang Jini' back in 2006.Some may think Park Ji Hoon's first-ever debut to the entertainment world was as a member of Wanna One, but that is certainly not the case.In fact, Park Ji Hoon embarked on his career at the age of 7 (Korean age), and appeared in various dramas, television shows, advertisements, musicals, and more since then.One of the dramas that Park Ji Hoon appeared in was 'Hwang Jini', where he dressed in a set of shabby clothes.The behind-the-scenes pictures and videos were recently found by his fans, and they immediately spotted Park Ji Hoon among many other child actors.Park Ji Hoon was seen almost falling asleep when taking some time off from shooting, clapping his tiny hands while looking at something, being playful to another child actor, letting his head rest on his lap, and so on.All of these were already too cute that fans were having a difficult time handling it, but what captured the fans' hearts the most was Park Ji Hoon asking the fellow child actor if he had a girlfriend in the cutest way possible.One video showed Park Ji Hoon saying, "Hey...! Do you have a girlfriend?" while twisting his body about and looking at his friend with curious eyes.Upon seeing Park Ji Hoon's new past pictures and videos, fans flooded online with comments such as, "Oh, I think I'm going to have a heart attack!", "Awww! I can't stop myself from watching this over and over again!", "Ji Hoon, how can I stop loving you?", and so on.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold the group's last four concerts from January 24 until 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Hwang Jini/Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)