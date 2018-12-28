[SBS Star] TVXQ! Catches the Eyes of Billboard with Its New Album

K-pop boy group TVXQ! received the best 15th anniversary gift from Billboard―a feature article about its work.On December 27, Billboard wrote on its official website, "K-pop legends TVXQ! commemorated their 15th anniversary on Wednesday (Dec. 26) with the release of a brand new album and the jazzy leanings of their new single 'Truth.'"Billboard added, "The lead track 'Truth' is a rhythmic alt and R&B-tinged dance track that is packed with jazz instrumentals, funky bass, and grooving synths as the pair, U-Know Yunho (Jung Yunho) and Max Changmin (Shim Changmin) layer their smooth vocals over the melody."Whilst portraying TXXQ!'s music video, Billboard said, "Dance has always been TVXQ!'s strong point, and with the new music video it's not just the duo that get into the feel of the song, but even their shadows."Billboard continued, "TVXQ! got its start in 2003 as a five-member act under SM Entertainment, though have performed as a duo since three members left the team in 2009, and went on to become the biggest boy band in Asia for much of the '00s."TVXQ!'s latest album 'New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love' ranked #1 on multiple music charts and topped iTunes album charts in nine countries including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.Meanwhile, TVXQ! has released its special album 'New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love' with the title track 'Truth' on December 26.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Billboard' Facebook, 'TVXQ' Twitter)(SBS Star)