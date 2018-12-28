SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Blushes After Meeting His Favorite Artist in Person―JENNIE
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Blushes After Meeting His Favorite Artist in Person―JENNIE

작성 2018.12.28
Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee was starstruck by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE.

On December 27 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', Hwang Kwang Hee and Korean Entertainer Kang Ho-dong visited a convenience store located where SBS films its music show 'Inkigayo', and ran into JENNIE.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Kang Ho-dong & JENNIEThe minute Hwang Kwang Hee saw JENNIE, he immediately bought one more sandwich from the store and gave it to JENNIE as a gift as the convenience store had a reputation for having the best sandwiches in town.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Kang Ho-dong & JENNIEHwang Kwang Hee nearly froze at first but after a few seconds, he could not stop smiling and take his eyes off of JENNIE.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Kang Ho-dong & JENNIESuch reaction seemed only nature since he picked JENNIE as his favorite artist and revealed that she helped him get through the life in the military during an interview with the press which was conducted on the day of his discharge.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Kang Ho-dong & JENNIEHwang Kwang Hee briefly danced to JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO' and showed off his dance moves in front of her.
Hwang Kwang Hee & Kang Ho-dong & JENNIEAlso, he impressed JENNIE with a brilliant and adorable wordplay using the phrase 'JENNIE's SOLO'.

Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee was discharged from the military on December 7.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)

(SBS Star)  
