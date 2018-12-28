[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals One Creative Way of K-pop Group Members Asking Each Other Out

SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG revealed how the members of different K-pop groups ask each other out at the convenience store on the fourth floor of the building for 'Inkigayo'.On December 27 episode of SBS 'We Will Channel You!', SEUNGRI revealed an incredibly-creative method that K-pop group members use to ask each other out.In this episode, entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee was seen visiting the building where the studio for SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' was.Hwang Kwang Hee looked around the building and went to the fourth floor to say hi to the owners of a convenience store.After watching this, SEUNGRI commented, "You know, that convenience store is an amazing place. A lot of 'BIG' things happen there."When everyone in the studio started showing signs of interest in his story, SEUNGRI excitedly began giving out some details, "When we have to shoot 'Inkigayo', we usually spend hours waiting in our waiting room."SEUNGRI continued, "Actually, we are not allowed to eat inside the waiting room, because we share the room with other groups. We frequently go to the convenience store on the fourth floor to get something to eat."SEUNGRI explained what goes on at the convenience store, "Not only the K-pop group members grab the famous sandwiches there to fill their stomach up, but they also use the sandwich wrap to give out their number."With a slight grin, SEUNGRI said, "The sandwich is wrapped in plastic, so they put a note with their number in it. Then, they give that to the person they like."When accused of the story coming from his own experience, SEUNGRI firmly denied the fact.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI's concert 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI: FINAL IN SEOUL' is scheduled to take place on February 16 and 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)