[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Makes His Fans Go Wild Just by Looking at the Camera

His pink hair and color contacts made him appear like he just popped out of romantic comics, and his fans could not keep their eyes off of him not even for a second.

The audience gasped when he slowly turned around and looked at his fans because of the way he moved and looked was simply breathtaking.

K-pop boy group BTS' member V stole the heart of the public with his impeccable beauty.On December 25, BTS made appearance at SBS' year-end music festival '2018 Gayo Daejun' which was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, BTS dominated the stage with six of its tracks 'No More Dream', 'Boy In Luv', 'DOPE', 'FIRE', 'DNA', and 'IDOL'.After the festival, a few pictures and the videos of V went viral online since his beauty that day was beyond compare, and he looked like he could hypnotize everyone with just a snap of his fingers.After these pictures of V went viral, fans commented, "Please do a fantasy film. Pretty please.", "I don't even know how to describe his beauty. He looks fantastic.", "I'm watching this for the 100th time.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Japan which will be held on January 12, 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'NV_ME' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)