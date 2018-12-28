SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Turns Into a Hamster with Cheek Pouches When She Eats?

It seems like JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK turns into a hamster when she eats.

On December 25, a video titled 'JENNIE - 'SOLO' DIARY EP.5-1' was uploaded on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel.

In the video, JENNIE's journey of promoting her solo debut track 'SOLO' was shown.JENNIEThe video started by showing JENNIE shooting the music video for 'SOLO'.

While taking a break from the shooting, JENNIE had some chicken skewers as a snack in the waiting room.JENNIEJENNIE held the skewers in both of her hands with a twinkle in her eye and began eating like she was filming 'mukbang'.

Whenever JENNIE took a bite, her cheeks filled up as if they were cheek pouches of a hamster.

Everybody knows her nickname is 'mandoo' (dumpling), but she completely resembled an adorable hamster with cheek pouches full of food right then.JENNIESome may think, "What's so special about this video? Doesn't she just...eat?", but they will find themselves smiling through this part of JENNIE turning into a hamster.

Check the video out below, it will surely make your day!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
