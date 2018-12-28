SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X·SEVENTEEN·Wanna One Reinterpret 2PM's 'Again & Again'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X·SEVENTEEN·Wanna One Reinterpret 2PM's 'Again & Again'

K-pop boy groups MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and Wanna One demonstrated the meaning of sexy with their stellar performance.

On December 25, MONSTA X's SHOWNU and WONHO, SEVENTEEN's HOSHI and MINGYU, and Wanna One's Park Woo Jin and Bae Jin Young made the audience of 'SBS Gayo Daejun' re-experience the trembling that 2PM made them feel nine years ago with its captivating stage.
MONSTA X & SEVENTEEN & Wanna OneThere must be something special about its intro since the song always hypnotizes the listeners within just three seconds as if it possesses a supernatural power or something.
MONSTA X & SEVENTEEN & Wanna OneThe audience might have a hard time believing the fact that this was a first time for them to do a performance together since the synergy and harmony they created on stage were simply fantastic.
MONSTA X & SEVENTEEN & Wanna OneSome say that the definition of the term sexy is determined by the person who uses it but until this very stage, the gist of such expression never seemed so clear and made sense.
MONSTA X & SEVENTEEN & Wanna OneEven though all of them had different shapes, vibes, and energy, they certainly had one thing in common―an ability to steal the hearts of the public.

Click the video below and let this attractive boy group members help you travel back in time!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)

(SBS Star)    
