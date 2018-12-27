SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Shares His Love with Less Fortunate Children on Christmas Eve
Korean actor Park Hae Jin spent the most meaningful and memorable Christmas Eve at a welfare center for children.

On December 26, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement decided to spread great words about Park Hae Jin and his recent good deeds.Park Hae JinThe agency stated that Park Hae Jin had visited one welfare center for children in Seoul on Christmas Eve.

They explained that the welfare center was where Park Hae Jin has been financially supporting and volunteering since 2015.

Just like every other year, Park Hae Jin also donated boxes of daily necessities including clothes, food, tissues, school supplies, and more.Park Hae JinOn this day, Park Hae Jin not only played with children, but also did a safety check around the center as an honorary firefighter.

Through his agency, Park Hae Jin commented, "I would like to keep doing my best to bring happiness to children."

The actor added, "I had the most wonderful Christmas this year. I miss these children already. I hope they grow up with a smile."Park Hae JinSince his debut in 2006, Park Hae Jin has made countless efforts to make the world a better place by planting trees to improve the ultra-fine dust issue, delivering coal briquettes to homes in the winter, and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mountain_movement' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
