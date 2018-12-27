[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER·SEVENTEEN·GOT7·NCT·Wanna One Bring Queen Back to Life!

The vocalists of K-pop boy group WINNER, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, NCT, and Wanna One impeccably reenacted the stage of 'Don't Stop Me Now', one of the British rock band Queen's legendary hits at 'SBS Gayo Daejun'.The moment JB from GOT7 hit the first note, a thrill and a utmost level of catharsis covered the listeners' entire body and took the audience back to the most flourishing days of music industry―the 70s.An eye-opening harmony created by other four members―WINNER's YOON, SEVENTEEN's DK, NCT's DOYOUNG, and Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan was so hauntingly beautiful that it made the audience hope to live in this moment forever.Before this stage, a few groups of people expressed some concerns towards their joint performance since most of Queen's tracks were specifically designed for its lead vocalist; not other artists.However, such worries vanished within the first few seconds of their performance since all five members of each group not only possessed a great singing ability, but also excelled at interacting with the audience on stage.Also, it seems like they truly enjoyed every single bit of its track since the smile on their faces was not something that can be faked or forced.Check out the video below, and find out how these talented five boy group members reinterpreted Queen's beloved track 'Don't Stop Me Now'!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)