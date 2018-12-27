[SBS Star] The Price of BLACKPINK's Outfits at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' Is Simply Jaw-dropping

Everyone is talking about K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's outfits at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' because of their jaw-dropping price.On December 25, BLACKPINK walked on the red carpet and posed in front of the step and repeat before '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' began.The four members―ROSÉ, JENNIE, JISOO, and LISA boasted their beauty in fashionable and gorgeous outfits.Their outfits seemed perfect for them; they made them look even more elegant and beautiful.After the red carpet event was over, fans started searching for information on these outfits that BLACKPINK wore.It turned out most of them were very highly-priced and from a high-end British fashion brand.ROSÉ's pink floral dress and leather corset were 4.44 million won (approximately 3,950 dollars) and 3.67 million won (approximately 3,340 dollars) each.JENNIE's long black dress was 4.95 million won (approximately 4,400 dollars) and her leather corset was 2.72 million won (approximately 2,420 dollars).JISOO's long red dress and leather corset were 7.7 million won (approximately 6,840 dollars) and 2.43 million won) approximately 2,160 dollars) each as well.Lastly, LISA's leather jacket alone was as expensive as 7.85 million won (approximately 6,980 dollars).Combined, the four members' outfits summed up to 38 million won (approximately 33,780 dollars).Upon the release of this information, people commented online, "Whoa! I'm so shocked! Those are really pricey!", "What? I don't even have 100 dollars in my bank account!", "When will I ever be able to afford anything that luxurious?", and so on.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold its first world tour that is to begin in January.(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)