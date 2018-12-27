SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Melts the Heart of the Public with Its Overwhelming Cuteness!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Melts the Heart of the Public with Its Overwhelming Cuteness!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.27 17:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Melts the Heart of the Public with Its Overwhelming Cuteness!
K-pop girl group TWICE made this cold and lonely winter night bit warmer and happier with its lovely performance.

On December 25, TWICE members turned into adorable fairies at 'SBS Gayo Daejun'.

When TWICE first showed up at the stage singing the title track 'What is Love?' of its fifth mini album, a big cheer immediately filled the air and it put a smile on everyone's faces.
TWICEThe combination of the song's romantic vibe and the members' calm voice was so beautiful that it even encouraged some of the crowd to sing along to its track after a few seconds.
 

Whilst watching TWICE's first stage, many of the audience might have felt like they are being transported to somewhere magical since every bit of this song was just too good to be true.

TWICE attempted a complete transformation for its second stage and swept the crowd off their feet by hypnotizing them with one of their most beloved track, 'YES or YES'.
TWICEThe viewers were pleasantly surprised by twist hidden in the middle of the song since TWICE secretly altered the melody and the beat of its chorus and added it a bit more festive vibe to its track.
 

However, what made the public truly get going was obviously its last track 'Dance The Night Away'.

When all members of TWICE showed up in adorable Christmas-themed stage outfits, the entire crowd went wild and showed the highest level of enthusiasm.
TWICEWatching TWICE singing its heart out on stage provided the same amount of happiness as opening a Christmas present for the first time.

Make sure to check out the video below, and fall in love with these most adorable angels on the planet!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호