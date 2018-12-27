[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Turns into Lee Changsub's Manger for a Day!

K-pop boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae transformed into Lee Changsub's manager to show his support for his fellow member.On December 26, Yook Sungjae posted a picture on his social media account and wrote, "Acting as a BTOB's member Lee Changsub's manager for a day."In the picture, Yook Sungjae was posing in front of Lee Changsub, who were throwing a fan signing event in the back.On this day, Lee Changsub met up with many of his fans, interacted with them, and spent some quality time with them.Yook Sungjae was standing behind Lee Changsub looking so proud and was wearing a company name tag which was given by his management agency, CUBE Entertainment.It seems like Yook Sungjae, the youngest member of BTOB wanted to do something nice for Lee Changsub who released his last solo mini album on December 11 before he enlists in the military next month.After seeing Yook Sungjae's picture, fans commented, "It's like they are filming a reality show or something.", "His manager looks so fine.", "Love how close they are.", and many more.Meanwhile, Lee Changsub will begin his national mandatory duty as an active-soldier on January 14, 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram, '_ㅍㄷ' YouTube)(SBS Star)