[SBS Star] Can Anyone Possibly Choose Between Charismatic JIMIN on Stage & Cute JIMIN off Stage?
[SBS Star] Can Anyone Possibly Choose Between Charismatic JIMIN on Stage & Cute JIMIN off Stage?

작성 2018.12.27
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS is melting the hearts of many with his irresistible charms.

On December 25, BTS performed at a year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, BTS managed to mesmerize the audience at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' with its fascinating performance to six of its hit songs 'No More Dream', 'Boy In Luv', 'DOPE', 'FIRE', 'DNA', and 'IDOL'.BTSAll seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, V, SUGA, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, and JIMIN shone on stage like the shining stars in the night sky.

As expected, JIMIN caught the eye of every audience with his powerful and charismatic dance moves and gestures with the kind of look on his face.

JIMIN looked so charismatic that it made him seem unapproachable.JIMINHowever, JIMIN gave off a completely different vibe at the end of the event when all performers took their time to say goodbye to their fans; he had turned himself into the happiest child on the planet.

JIMIN would smile at fans with all his heart and laugh at confetti falling down in front of him.JIMINThis made a lot of people ask, "Is that really the same guy as the one who overloaded himself with charisma just about 10 minutes ago during the performance?"

It definitely seems like JIMIN deserves a round of applause for his professionalism and sweet personality.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume the Japanese leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun/Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
