[SBS Star] Since When Was BTS JIMIN Friends with Wanna One Ong Seong Wu?

K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN and Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu showed off their friendship at SBS' year-end music festival 'SBS Gayo Daejun'.On December 25, many K-pop artists attended 'SBS Gayo Daejun' which was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.After the show, all cast members went up to the stage and had a time to interact with their fans.The audience could not take their eyes off of the stage since literally every artist who contributed in spreading Hallyu (the Korean Wave) was standing in front of their very eyes.But of all, the two who garnered the most attention was JIMIN and Ong Seong Wu since they seemed quite close even though they did not have much of a connection.They laughed together, had a brief conversation, and greeted one another as they have known each other for a long time.JIMIN and Ong Seong Wu were both born in 1995 and turned 23 this year.After seeing the two of them together, fans commented, "When did they become so close?", "I like seeing them together. They both look so good.", "Count me in!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12 with the concert in Japan and Wanna One hold its last concert '2019 Wanna One Concert: Therefore' on January 24 to 27.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Peach Jelly' YouTube)(SBS Star)