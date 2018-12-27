[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's New Spy Drama 'Vagabond' Confirms to Air in May

An upcoming spy drama 'Vagabond' featuring Korean actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Suzy has confirmed its broadcasting plan.On December 26, a source from SBS stated that 'Vagabond' will air its first episode in May.The source also mentioned that the drama will fill the time slot on Wednesdays and Thursdays.'Vagabond' is a spy drama about an ordinary man who discovers corruption in the country by chance.Lee Seung Gi will play the role of an ambitious action actor 'Cha Dal-geon', who happens to get involved in a plane crash and tries to uncover the truth behind the accident.Suzy will turn into a charismatic National Intelligence agent named 'Ko Hae-ri', who always puts her family before anything else.'Vagabond' is a 100% pre-recorded drama and it had been said that it will film the drama in various locations around the world.Recently, the production team and cast were spotted filming some scenes in Morocco.Previously in June when Lee Seung Gi and Suzy confirmed to lead 'Vagabond', many became overly excited.This was because it will be Lee Seung Gi and Suzy's first time working with each other in five years, after MBC's drama 'Gu Family Book' in 2013.Although it has been confirmed that 'Vagabond' will air in May, the exact air date has not been decided yet.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Gu Family Book, JYP Entertainment, HOOK Entertainment, 'drama_vagabond' Instagram)(SBS Star)