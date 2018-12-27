SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TVXQ! Successfully Wraps up Its Fan Meeting Celebrating Its 15th Anniversary!
[SBS Star] TVXQ! Successfully Wraps up Its Fan Meeting Celebrating Its 15th Anniversary!

작성 2018.12.27 14:02
K-pop boy group TVXQ! celebrated its 15th debut anniversary with a two-hour-long fan meeting.

On December 26, TVXQ! held its fan meeting 'TVXQ! Special Day: the Truth of Love' at Hwajung Gymnasium of Korea University, Seoul, and mesmerized the entire audience with its stellar performance.
TVXQ!On this day, TVXQ! not only unveiled the title track 'Truth' of its latest album 'New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love', but also showcased the stage of its other tracks from the same album including 'Morning Sun'.

Also, the members hypnotized its fans with a medley of its hit songs including 'MIROTIC', and 'The Chance of Love', and showed off their jaw-dropping singing skills while pulling off an intense choreography at the same time.
TVXQ!The audience could not help but to be moved by all the efforts it made since TVXQ! packed its two-hour long fan meeting with multiple events starting from 'TMI Talk' session which allowed the members to catch up with their fans to 'Just take this-Screaming in the Silence' game.
TVXQ!When TVXQ! announced that it will be throwing an encore concert 'TVXQ! CONCERT - CIRCLE #welcome' on March 9 to 10, 2019 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome), the crowd went completely wild and filled the air with a big cheer.

Whilst wrapping up its fan meeting, TVXQ! said, "This meant a lot to us, spending our 15th debut anniversary with you guys. We are so grateful and happy that we were able to have a good time."
TVXQ!Meanwhile, TVXQ! returned to the stage on December 26 with its special album 'New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TVXQ' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
