[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Jumps Over G-DRAGON & Becomes Instagram's Most Followed Korean Star

CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO has now become the most followed Korean star on Instagram.On December 20, Instagram Korea officially announced the top 10 popular accounts as part of '2018 Instagram Awards'.At that time, G-DRAGON of another K-pop boy group BIGBANG ranked #1 out of all Korean stars, topping the list for the fifth year in a row.For the last five years, no other Korean stars could beat the number of G-DRAGON's followers.However, in less than a week after the announcement by Instagram Korea, CHANYEOL managed to take over G-DRAGON's spot.As of this morning, CHANYEOL has 16,166,921 followers while G-DRAGON has 16,159,752.Many are curious to know whether if CHANYEOL will continue to stay on the top of the list or G-DRAGON will flip it around again.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real__pcy' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)