[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Loves You for 'MILLIONS' of Reasons!

K-pop boy group WINNER returned to its fans loving arms with the most amazing gift―a new album.On December 25, WINNER mesmerized the audience of 'SBS Gayo Dajun' with a classic winter song.With this comeback, WINNER kept its promise it made with its fans earlier this year that the members will make another comeback by the end of the year.WINNER's new track 'MILLIONS' is a tropical dance song that cleverly integrated the rhythm and sentiment of pop music.Compare to its previous albums, 'MILLIONS' mainly focuses on portraying the sweet and cute side of WINNER and provides a valuable chance for the group to expand its horizon by exploring a new, but attractive genre.All serenade has its own unique charms and meanings but what differentiate 'MILLIONS' from other numerous love songs is its genuine lyrics and the way it expresses its affection.If you are planning on watching the stage of WINNER, watch out for cavity or diabetes because it is just too sweet!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)