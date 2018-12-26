[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Wows the Audience with Six Different Stages!

K-pop boy group BTS packed its 11-minute performance with a medley of the group's beloved tracks.On December 25, BTS turned '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' into its own concert hall.BTS opened its stage with 'No More Dream', the title track of its debut album '2 COOL 4 SKOOL' and took its fans back to five years ago when they took the first step into this world as an ambitious boy group.Even though the members' dream, ability, and attitude on stage were far improved compared to the old days when they just made their debut, but there was one thing that hasn't changed at all after all these years―their passion.The next stage was 'Boy In Luv', the title track of BTS' second mini album 'Skool Luv Affair' and the ultimate song that shows off BTS' boyish yet manly charms the most.The members looked bit moved and overwhelmingly happy while performing this track since an opportunity like this might have sound like a dream just four years ago.When the addictive melody of its third track 'DOPE' hit the ears of the audience, the entire crowd fell in love with the song and went completely wild.The ever-changing dance moves and the members' playful but attractive facial expression was captivating enough to draw the attention of the public regardless of their age.With the title track 'FIRE' of its special album 'Young Forever', BTS went beyond its limits and startled the audience by demonstrating an even higher level of enthusiasm.Once the public watch the stage of 'FIRE', they would have no problem comprehending the vibe and the theme of its track even with no sounds since the energy BTS gives off on stage is simply explosive.Whilst listening to its fans chant the members' name at the beginning of its second last track 'DNA', one can just feel how much they care about BTS.But at that point, seeing BTS performing on stage with such energy almost felt like a miracle since this was its fourth stage, not second or third.However, the one part that provoked the most dramatic and intense reaction was when BTS performed 'IDOL' to wrap up its eleven-minute long stage.During the last 3 minutes and 42 seconds of its stage, BTS put everything into its performance and amused the crowd as if it was the group's last chance to interact with them.Check out the videos above, and do not miss the performance of a lifetime!(Kang Eunbee, Credit = SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)