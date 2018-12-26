[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Delivers Warmth in This Holiday Season with Volunteer Work

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Ong Seong Wu successfully spread warmth to the hearts of many by going out of his way to do volunteer work for Christmas in spite of his hectic life.Recently, one person shared online that Ong Seung Wu had recently spent his time doing Christmas volunteer work.According to this person, Ong Seong Wu had come forward to volunteer at a welfare center for children when a student at his university began looking for other volunteers to visit the center with him/her.In the pictures that were released along with this short story, Ong Seong Wu is seen wearing a red nose on his nose next to two children holding gifts and one volunteer wearing a Santa suit.It looked like the picture was taken after Ong Seong Wu had spent a day playing with children.In the other photo, Ong Seung Wu is with the rest of volunteers at a Korean barbecue restaurant at the end of the day.As Ong Seong Wu was busy with his schedule as Wanna One on the actual day of Christmas, it is assumed that he had spared his time a few days before Christmas Day to spread warmth to those in needs.In response to seeing Ong Seong Wu's good deeds, fans said, "His kindness touches my heart. This is so sweet of him!", "How nice of him to do so! He's super busy, as it's the end of the year.", "You are truly an angel, Seong Wu oppa!", and so on.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold the group's last four concerts from January 24 until 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)