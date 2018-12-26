SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] KAI Wows More Fans with a Practice Video of His Heart-throbbing Solo Dance
Fans cannot stop screaming after watching KAI of K-pop boy group EXO's video of himself practicing his moves for his solo dance at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

On December 25, KAI mesmerized everyone with his impressive solo dance at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

At the beginning of the group's recent track 'Love Shot', KAI grabbed every audience's attention with his incredibly intense and powerful solo dance while wearing a revealing outfit that highlighted his sexiness.
 

After the end of '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun', KAI uploaded a video of himself practicing for his solo dance that he had previously shown.

In the video, KAI appears with a casual denim jacket and black sweatsuit that do not look too special.

In contrast to his ordinary outfit, his dance moves were unique and remarkable.KAIUsing his long arms and legs, KAI drew the perfect lines of the movements to his dance in the air.

This video provided its own reason why everyone should not miss out on watching the dance practice video as well as the on-air version of his solo dance at '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun'.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@zkdlin님의 공유 게시물님,


Fans reacted with comments such as, "Guys, can you check if my heart is okay? I think it's beating too fast right now!", "This is what I live for!", "I was speechless while watching you perform at 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun, and I'm speechless again...!", and so on.

'Love Shot' is the title track of EXO's fifth repackaged album 'LOVE SHOT' that was released on December 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, SBS Gayo Daejun)
 
(SBS Star)    
