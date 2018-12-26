SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Shares an Interesting Recent Conversation with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Shares an Interesting Recent Conversation with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.26 16:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Shares an Interesting Recent Conversation with TAEYANG & G-DRAGON
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI shared an interesting conversation that he had with his fellow members TAEYANG and G-DRAGON.

On December 25, the hosts of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room'―Defconn and Jung Hyung Don went to see SEUNGRI at his management agency YG Entertainment to inform him that his episode of the show recorded the highest viewing rate this year.Idol RoomDefconn and Jung Hyung Don said, "Congratulations, SEUNGRI! The episode featuring you as a guest has reached the highest viewing rate this year. Particularly, it was the part where your fellow member TAEYANG was picked as 'the idol of the day'."SEUNGRIIdol RoomAs the hosts were talking about TAEYANG, they became curious about how he was doing in the military.

Jung Hyung Don asked, "How is TAEYANG doing in the military? Is he doing well there?"

SEUNGRI answered, "TAEYANG actually texted me the other day. His text said, 'SEUNGRI, I think where I am now is colder than Russia. I have never been to Russia before, but I really feel like it is colder than Russia here!'"SEUNGRIWhen asked if G-DRAGON is also doing well in the military, SEUNGRI answered, "I met him on his day off. He wanted to cut his hair shorter, so we decided to meet at a hair dresser. He had to wait for like an hour for me there, because I was running late."SEUNGRISEUNGRI jokingly continued, "If it was the past, G-DRAGON would have been like, 'Why do I have to wait so long to meet SEUNGRI?', but I think the military helped him to realize who the true boss is."

SEUNGRI said, "You know what he said to me as soon as he saw me on that day though? He said, 'SEUNGRI, I'm a soldier now and you are a celebrity, but I still look much cooler than you.'"SEUNGRIHe then wrapped up his story in a warm manner by sending a short video message to the members of BIGBANG in the military, "Hyungs, I managed to top the viewing rate in the name of BIGBANG! Be safe and take good care of yourselves in the military. See you soon!"

Meanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the military in February and TAEYANG in March.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, Online Community, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호