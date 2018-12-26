SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's New Addiction Began After Jellies?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's New Addiction Began After Jellies?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.26 14:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniels New Addiction Began After Jellies?
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel shared that he has finally stop snacking on jellies, but become addicted to something else now.

On December 25 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', the hosts invited Wanna One over to discuss some parts of the show from the past.

The hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn said, "We are giving Wanna one the 'Thank You' award today. It is because Kang Daniel's 'No More Jellies' video reached the highest number of views online out of all clips from our show since we started broadcasting this show in May. 'No More Jellies' video was seen by over 4.7 million people."Wanna One'No More Jellies' video was of Kang Daniel getting his teeth checked by a dentist to be determined whether if he could continue eating many jellies, which were his favorite snack.

At that time, the dentist sent Kang Daniel into the depths of despair by saying he should only eat maximum of 12 jellies a day when he wanted to eat 40 to 50 a day.Wanna OneKang DanielIn this recent episode of 'Idol Room', Kang Daniel gave an update on his love for jellies, "Actually, I don't consume jellies that much anymore. But I have a new addiction now."

Kang Daniel continued, "I'm addicted to soft drinks. I've been drinking so much Sprite these days."Wanna OneThen, Jung Hyung Don playfully commented, "You know, the fat on my body didn't just come from nowhere. It all started with soft drinks."

Right after Jung Hyung Don was finished talking, Kang Daniel responded with a laugh, "Oh...! In that case, I'll go back to having jellies."Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One looks forward to meeting its fans at the group's last four concerts that are scheduled to take place from January 24 until 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호