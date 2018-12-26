[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's New Addiction Began After Jellies?

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel shared that he has finally stop snacking on jellies, but become addicted to something else now.On December 25 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', the hosts invited Wanna One over to discuss some parts of the show from the past.The hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn said, "We are giving Wanna one the 'Thank You' award today. It is because Kang Daniel's 'No More Jellies' video reached the highest number of views online out of all clips from our show since we started broadcasting this show in May. 'No More Jellies' video was seen by over 4.7 million people."'No More Jellies' video was of Kang Daniel getting his teeth checked by a dentist to be determined whether if he could continue eating many jellies, which were his favorite snack.At that time, the dentist sent Kang Daniel into the depths of despair by saying he should only eat maximum of 12 jellies a day when he wanted to eat 40 to 50 a day.In this recent episode of 'Idol Room', Kang Daniel gave an update on his love for jellies, "Actually, I don't consume jellies that much anymore. But I have a new addiction now."Kang Daniel continued, "I'm addicted to soft drinks. I've been drinking so much Sprite these days."Then, Jung Hyung Don playfully commented, "You know, the fat on my body didn't just come from nowhere. It all started with soft drinks."Right after Jung Hyung Don was finished talking, Kang Daniel responded with a laugh, "Oh...! In that case, I'll go back to having jellies."Meanwhile, Wanna One looks forward to meeting its fans at the group's last four concerts that are scheduled to take place from January 24 until 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)