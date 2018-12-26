[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Fires the Bullet of Love Like 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK turned two of its beloved tracks into an impeccable mash up song.On December 25, BLACKPINK dominated '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' with its explosive energy and flawless performance.The members of BLACKPINK must have felt a lot of pressure during the stage of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young' since living up to the expectation they built at the beginning of their stage while performing JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO' altogether could not have been easy.When JENNIE ripped off the bottom of her dress and put on a jacket to prepare herself for the group's next stage, every aspect of its stage changed all of a sudden including the look on the members' face, their attitude, and even their vibe.It seems like BLACKPINK found the perfect balance between the members' personality and the group's identity with its stage outfits since they not only made each member appear like a different type of queens, but also made them shine as a group and added more unity to its stage.Also, the transition from its first track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' to the second track 'Forever Young' was so subtle and smooth that majority of the audience could not even notice the change.The stage of BLACKPINK made the public wonder what would come next after this level of perfection, and look forward to the group's next move.Make sure to check out BLACKPINK's one-of-a-kind stage below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)(SBS Star)