[SBS Star] Labelmates GOT7·TWICE·Stray Kids Gather Together at 'SBS Gayo Daejun'!
[SBS Star] Labelmates GOT7·TWICE·Stray Kids Gather Together at 'SBS Gayo Daejun'!

작성 2018.12.26
JYP Entertainment's GOT7, TWICE, and Stray Kids have gathered for a cute photo session together.

On December 25, many K-pop artists including GOT7, TWICE, and Stray Kids attended SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

After their red carpet event, the members of the three groups gathered for a group photo.

Except for TWICE's MINA who did not participate in the live broadcast due to health issues, 24 members from the groups posed together and boasted their close friendship as labelmates.
GOT7, TWICE, Stray KidsThe group photo was shared on JYP Entertainment's official social media account with a caption using the titles of each group's recent tracks.

The caption reads, "Christmas with JYP Nation. 'The Best Thing You Ever Did' this year is spending Christmas with GOT7, TWICE, and Stray Kids! Hope today was also a warm winter like a 'Miracle'. Thank you to the fans for allowing us to always see ourselves in you. 'I am YOU'."
GOT7, Stray KidsGOT7's official social media account also shared a photo of GOT7 with Stray Kids, "GOT7 and Stray Kids' combo for Christmas like a miracle. Come and Step Out!"
GOT7, Stray Kids(Credit= 'jypentertainment' 'got7.with.igot7' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
