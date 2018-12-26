SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MINO Just Discovers He Was Actually Born a Year Earlier than He Had Known?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MINO Just Discovers He Was Actually Born a Year Earlier than He Had Known?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.26 11:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINO Just Discovers He Was Actually Born a Year Earlier than He Had Known?
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER recently found out that he was actually born in 1992, not in 1993.

On December 25 episode of MBC Every1's talk show 'Video Star', a shocking fact about MINO's birth had been told.Video StarDuring the talk, another WINNER's member YOON said, "Recently, MINO's mom came to see WINNER's concert in Thailand. After the concert, she treated us to a nice Korean meal at a restaurant. At the restaurant though, she said something that shocked all of us."Video StarYOON continued, "She said, 'Guys, MINO wasn't actually born in 1993. He was born a year earlier, but I had registered his birth in 1993.' We couldn't believe it! I mean, we have known MINO for years. Why didn't she tell us about this sooner?"Video StarWith a sigh, MINO added, "You know what? I was in shock at that time as well, because I had not known about it at all. My mom had never mentioned that to me before!"Video StarMINO went on, "I got confused and asked my mom to clarify the fact. She just said, 'I'm not lying. I gave birth to you, I would know your exact birth year, wouldn't I?'"Video StarYOON said, "After knowing this, I felt slightly awkward with MINO. We used to call each other by our name, but I have to start calling him 'hyung' (a close, older male friend) now."Video StarMeanwhile, WINNER returned with a new single 'MILLIONS' on December 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호