[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Surprises the Audience with a Delightful Twist!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Surprises the Audience with a Delightful Twist!

작성 2018.12.26
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE took the stage of 'SOLO' to a whole new level with the help of her fellow members―ROSÉ, JISOO, and LISA.

On December 25, JENNIE stole the hearts of the audience of '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' with the best Christmas gift of all time.
JENNIEThe minute JENNIE showed up in a black strapless dress, the entire crowd was stunned by her breathtaking beauty and tried to appreciate every single move she made on stage.
JENNIEFor this very stage, JENNIE slightly altered the intro of her solo debut single 'SOLO' and such modification raised the expectations of the listeners to the highest level.
JENNIEThe public sighed out of frustration when JENNIE wrapped up her jaw-dropping performance after two and a half amazing minutes but such disappointment turned into big cheers after a few seconds.
JENNIEWhen all of her fellow members ROSÉ, LISA, and JISOO showed up at the stage saluting to the crowd, every single one of BLACKPINK's fans went wild since it truly was everything they have ever wanted and more.
JENNIEThe energy and the vibe BLACKPINK gave off on stage was so spectacular that it made the public forget the fact that this track actually belongs to JENNIE; not the group.

Check out the video below and watch how BLACKPINK turned the last few seconds of JENNIE's solo track 'SOLO' into another memorable moment!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Gayo Daejun)

(SBS Star)   
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호