[SBS Star] 'BUSTED 2' Members Welcome Their New Member Lee Seung Gi!

The cast members of 'BUSTED' gathered for a year-end meal with their newest member, actor/singer Lee Seung Gi.On December 25, SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO shared a photo on his personal social media account with a caption, "BUSTED Season 2."In the photo, the cast members of Netflix's variety show 'BUSTED'―SEHUN, Ahn Jae Wook, Kim Jong-min, Yu Jae Seok, Park Min Young, and gugudan's SEJEONG are posing for the camera while enjoying a delicious meal together.The one who holds the camera was no other than Lee Seung Gi, who just recently announced his appearance at the show as a new member.'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show in which the cast members take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.The show's second season is expected to unveil sometime next year.(Credit= 'oohsehun' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)