[SBS Star] 'BUSTED 2' Members Welcome Their New Member Lee Seung Gi!
[SBS Star] 'BUSTED 2' Members Welcome Their New Member Lee Seung Gi!

The cast members of 'BUSTED' gathered for a year-end meal with their newest member, actor/singer Lee Seung Gi.

On December 25, SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO shared a photo on his personal social media account with a caption, "BUSTED Season 2."
BUSTED Cast MembersIn the photo, the cast members of Netflix's variety show 'BUSTED'―SEHUN, Ahn Jae Wook, Kim Jong-min, Yu Jae Seok, Park Min Young, and gugudan's SEJEONG are posing for the camera while enjoying a delicious meal together.

The one who holds the camera was no other than Lee Seung Gi, who just recently announced his appearance at the show as a new member.
BUSTED Cast Members'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show in which the cast members take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.
BUSTED Cast MembersThe show's second season is expected to unveil sometime next year.

(Credit= 'oohsehun' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
