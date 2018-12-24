[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Wins BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Christmas Giveaway Event?

A lot of people are wondering whether if Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, has really won the prize at a Christmas giveaway event by K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI.On December 20, SEUNGRI held a live broadcast to select winners of his Christmas giveaway event.SEUNGRI had taken participants from December 1 to 16, and he randomly selected the winners out of a large box during the live broadcast.While selecting the winner for a hair dryer (second prize), SEUNGRI suddenly froze after opening the paper with a name.He repeatedly looked at the paper in disbelief, then said, "Hold on, I'm not sure if this is happening for real, but the winner for a hair dryer is Yang Hyun Suk."Immediately after SEUNGRI said this, all staff members in the room started laughing hard.SEUNGRI commented, "This isn't my boss Yang Hyun Suk, right? Anyway...! Congratulations, Yang Hyun Suk. I hope the hair dryer is what you need."Although SEUNGRI still seemed confused, he managed to professionally continued with the broadcast after that.The people who were watching the live broadcast were also burst out laughing, and left comments such as, "It would be so funny if that really is YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk!", "I couldn't stop laughing when SEUNGRI said Yang Hyun Suk's name.", "This is so hilarious! Can you please tell us whether if it is that Yang Hyun Suk we know?", and so on.Meanwhile, 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI: FINAL IN SEOUL' is scheduled to take place on February 16 and 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aoriramen' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)