[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye to Make a Thoughtful Donation to Help Firefighters

Actress Park Shin Hye has delivered the most meaningful year-end gift to firefighters in Korea.According to Park Shin Hye's agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment on December 23, Park Shin Hye has recently donated 20 washing machines that are worth a total of 50 million won (approximately 44,424 dollars).The washing machines are built for firefighters washing fire-retardant clothing, and will be delivered to fire stations in Seoul and Gwangju, her hometown.On December 21, Park Shin Hye personally visited a fire station in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, to deliver one of the washing machines.Upon hearing the news, the manufacturer of the washing machines has also pledged to match Park Shin Hye's donation by installing a dryer for fire-retardant clothing with every washing machine she donated.Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is currently starring in tvN's drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.(Credit= S.A.L.T. Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)