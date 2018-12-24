SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye to Make a Thoughtful Donation to Help Firefighters
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye to Make a Thoughtful Donation to Help Firefighters

2018.12.24
Actress Park Shin Hye has delivered the most meaningful year-end gift to firefighters in Korea.

According to Park Shin Hye's agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment on December 23, Park Shin Hye has recently donated 20 washing machines that are worth a total of 50 million won (approximately 44,424 dollars).
Park Shin HyeThe washing machines are built for firefighters washing fire-retardant clothing, and will be delivered to fire stations in Seoul and Gwangju, her hometown.

On December 21, Park Shin Hye personally visited a fire station in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, to deliver one of the washing machines.
Park Shin HyeUpon hearing the news, the manufacturer of the washing machines has also pledged to match Park Shin Hye's donation by installing a dryer for fire-retardant clothing with every washing machine she donated.
Park Shin HyeMeanwhile, Park Shin Hye is currently starring in tvN's drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

(Credit= S.A.L.T. Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
