[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na Decorate a Christmas Tree Together
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na Decorate a Christmas Tree Together

작성 2018.12.24
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na Decorate a Christmas Tree Together
This holiday season seems to be bringing a romance between Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na.

On December 22, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's upcoming drama 'Touch Your Heart' unveiled a sweet teaser clip of the two main characters getting ready for Christmas.Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In NaThe video shows Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na are decorating a tree together for Christmas.

While putting Christmas bulbs on the tree, their hand lightly brush against one another at an unexpected time.Lee Dong WookYoo In NaThen, they shyly look at each other in the eye with love written all over their face.

This sweet and romantic moment of Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na certainly anticipates K-drama lovers even more.Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na'Touch Your Heart' will depict a love story between an ace lawyer 'Kwon Jung-rok' (Lee Dong Wook) and actress 'Oh Yoon-seo/Jin-shim, who happens to work as a secretary at a law firm one day.

The drama is expected to be unveiled in the beginning of next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
