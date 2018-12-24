[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shocks Everyone with His Extremely Small Face!

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo once again amazed the public with his beautiful and tiny face.On December 20, ASTRO dropped a few pictures of Cha Eun-woo at the group's practice studio on its official social media account and let his fans take a sneak peek of his daily life.In the pictures, Cha Eun-woo was wearing a baseball cap and a boxy hoodie but even those items could not hide his glowing beauty.But his fans noticed something strange while taking a close look at the pictures since his mask seemed to be too big for his face and looked like it failed to serve its original purpose―covering one's face.It turns out that even a regular-sized mask designed for adults was too big for Cha Eun-woo's cute little face.His fans could feel how small his head really is just by looking at his pictures.After the pictures went viral, his fans commented, "Is that even possible?! I'm so confused.", "Am I the only one who can't relate to this?", "Isn't that mask super tiny? I can't believe how small his head is.", and many more.Meanwhile, ASTRO successfully wrapped up its second exclusive concert 'The 2nd ASTROAD to Seoul [STAR LIGHT]' on December 23.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)