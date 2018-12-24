SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shocks Everyone with His Extremely Small Face!
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shocks Everyone with His Extremely Small Face!

작성 2018.12.24
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo once again amazed the public with his beautiful and tiny face.

On December 20, ASTRO dropped a few pictures of Cha Eun-woo at the group's practice studio on its official social media account and let his fans take a sneak peek of his daily life.
Cha Eun-wooIn the pictures, Cha Eun-woo was wearing a baseball cap and a boxy hoodie but even those items could not hide his glowing beauty.
Cha Eun-wooBut his fans noticed something strange while taking a close look at the pictures since his mask seemed to be too big for his face and looked like it failed to serve its original purpose―covering one's face.
Cha Eun-wooIt turns out that even a regular-sized mask designed for adults was too big for Cha Eun-woo's cute little face.

His fans could feel how small his head really is just by looking at his pictures.
Cha Eun-wooAfter the pictures went viral, his fans commented, "Is that even possible?! I'm so confused.", "Am I the only one who can't relate to this?", "Isn't that mask super tiny? I can't believe how small his head is.", and many more.
Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, ASTRO successfully wrapped up its second exclusive concert 'The 2nd ASTROAD to Seoul [STAR LIGHT]' on December 23.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
