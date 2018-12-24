SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 8 K-pop Stars Who Must Enlist in the Military Next Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 8 K-pop Stars Who Must Enlist in the Military Next Year

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.24 17:04 수정 2018.12.24 17:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 8 K-pop Stars Who Must Enlist in the Military Next Year
South Korea's military enlistment law has changed as of May 2018, reducing the maximum age at which the enlistment can be delayed―from age 30 to 28.

Consequently, male celebrities in Korea who were born in the year of 1989 had to announce their sudden military enlistment this year, including Yoon Du Jun (Highlight), Jung Yong Hwa (CNBLUE), and many more.

Since 2019 is just around the corner, there are celebrities who were born in 1990, preparing themselves for their upcoming enlistment.

1. SEUNGRI of BIGBANG: December 12, 1990
SEUNGRI2. XIUMIN of EXO: March 26, 1990
XIUMIN3. JUNHO of 2PM: January 25, 1990
JUNHO4. CHANSUNG of 2PM: February 11, 1990
CHANSUNG5. N of VIXX: June 30, 1990
VIXX N6. Yang Yoseop of Highlight: January 5, 1990
Yang Yoseop7. Lee Gi Kwang of Highlight: March 30, 1990
Lee Gi Kwang8. Lee Hong Gi of FTISLAND: March 2, 1990Lee Hong Gi(Credit= YG, SM, JYP, Jellyfish, Around US, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호