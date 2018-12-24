[SBS Star] 8 K-pop Stars Who Must Enlist in the Military Next Year

South Korea's military enlistment law has changed as of May 2018, reducing the maximum age at which the enlistment can be delayed―from age 30 to 28.Consequently, male celebrities in Korea who were born in the year of 1989 had to announce their sudden military enlistment this year, including Yoon Du Jun (Highlight), Jung Yong Hwa (CNBLUE), and many more.Since 2019 is just around the corner, there are celebrities who were born in 1990, preparing themselves for their upcoming enlistment.(Credit= YG, SM, JYP, Jellyfish, Around US, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)