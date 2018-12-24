SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Along with the Gods' Director Confirms EXO D.O.'s Appearance on Part 3
[SBS Star] 'Along with the Gods' Director Confirms EXO D.O.'s Appearance on Part 3

Film director Kim Yong-hwa confirmed that K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O. will appear on 'Along with the Gods 3'.

During his recent interview, the director talked about his popular film series 'Along with the Gods'.
Along with the GodsTo a question asking, "Will EXO's D.O. appear on the third series?", Kim Yong-hwa replied, "Yes. I met him today. It has been confirmed."

D.O. had been praised for his outstanding acting skills in the movie series despite his small role, making the moviegoers looking forward to more scenes of him in the upcoming film.
Along with the GodsThe second sequel of the movie ended with an open ending that gave a huge hint on him possibly being a main role in the third part of the movie.
Along with the GodsThe director also revealed that the third and fourth part of the series will be filmed at the same time, and that the film aims to premiere in 2021. 

(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
