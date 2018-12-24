SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Sends a Food Truck to Support Choi Tae Jun
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Sends a Food Truck to Support Choi Tae Jun

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL showed support for his friend, actor Choi Tae Jun.

On December 23, Choi Tae Jun shared some pictures of a food truck that was delivered to his drama filming site.
CHANYEOL, Choi Tae JunAlong with the pictures, Choi Tae Jun wrote, "The universe's superstar Hoo Joon to Hoo Joon. I am touched. Hooray, Park Chanyeol!"

Choi Tae Jun is currently filming for the drama remake of the movie 'So, I Married My Anti-fan' as the male lead named 'Hoo Joon'.
CHANYEOL, Choi Tae JunThe drama was previously being released as a movie in China with its male lead being EXO's CHANYEOL.
CHANYEOL, Choi Tae JunAs the male lead's name is 'Hoo Joon', CHANYEOL added "From Hoo Joon to Hoo Joon" on the banner of the food truck to show his support to his friend who happened to take the same role as his.
CHANYEOL, Choi Tae JunMeanwhile, CHANYEOL is currently starring in the drama 'Memories of the Alhambra', while Choi Tae Jun is currently filming 'So, I Married My Anti-fan'.

(Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
