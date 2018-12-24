SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Reveals 5 Things Guys Do that Make Her Heart Flutter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Reveals 5 Things Guys Do that Make Her Heart Flutter

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.24 15:04 수정 2018.12.24 15:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Reveals 5 Things Guys Do that Make Her Heart Flutter
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE revealed five things guys do that make her heart flutter.

On December 21 episode of SBS' variety show 'Village Survival, the Eight', the cast was seen playing a quiz together.

For this quiz, the cast members had to guess one of guy's behaviors that make JENNIE's heart flutter.
Village Survival, the EightJENNIE instantly became shy when the quiz started, because her answers that she had written down before the quiz were about to get revealed.

The cast members began throwing in different answers from "When a guy hugs her from the back.", "When a guy kisses her lightly on the forehead.", even to "When a guy dances to BLACKPINK's song.", but they were all wrong.

In the end, comedienne Jang Do-yeon got the least important one out of the five right after receiving multiple hints.Village Survival, the EightIt turned out JENNIE had listed these things as the top five behaviors that made her heart race fast:

1. When a guy does a thing for me that I mentioned in the past.

2. When a guy listens carefully to what I say.

3. When a guy takes his coat off for me when it is cold.

4. When a guy covers the sunlight with his hand for me when it is too sunny.

5. When a guy walks slowly to match my pace when I am wearing high heels.

Make sure to take a note of this if you want to steal her heart!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Village Survival, the Eight)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호