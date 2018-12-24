SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Wishes You a Merry Christmas!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Wishes You a Merry Christmas!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.24 13:54 수정 2018.12.24 13:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Minguk Wishes You a Merry Christmas!
Actor Song Il Kook shared an adorable video of his son Minguk singing a Christmas carol.

On Christmas Eve, Song Il Kook shared a video of one of his sons Minguk singing 'Jingle Bell' in Korean.
Song MingukIn the video, Minguk is sitting on top of a Rudolph decoration standing in front of a Christmas tree.

In an adorable Santa hat, Minguk begins singing with a cue of his teacher saying, "Merry Christmas!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

메리크리스마스~^^ (5살때 수피아유치원에서 민국이. 영상보내주신 산딸기 선생님께 감사드립니다!)

1958(@songilkook)님의 공유 게시물님,


Along with the video, Song Il Kook wrote a caption that reads, "Merry Christmas! 5-year-old Minguk at Soopia Kindergarten."

He also thanked Minguk's past kindergarten teacher for sending this video to him.
The Song TripletsSong Il Kook's triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse received a tremendous attention from the public with their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' back in 2014 to 2016.
The Song Triplets(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'songilkook' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호