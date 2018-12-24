[SBS Star] 'The Song Triplets' Minguk Wishes You a Merry Christmas!

Actor Song Il Kook shared an adorable video of his son Minguk singing a Christmas carol.On Christmas Eve, Song Il Kook shared a video of one of his sons Minguk singing 'Jingle Bell' in Korean.In the video, Minguk is sitting on top of a Rudolph decoration standing in front of a Christmas tree.In an adorable Santa hat, Minguk begins singing with a cue of his teacher saying, "Merry Christmas!"Along with the video, Song Il Kook wrote a caption that reads, "Merry Christmas! 5-year-old Minguk at Soopia Kindergarten."He also thanked Minguk's past kindergarten teacher for sending this video to him.Song Il Kook's triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse received a tremendous attention from the public with their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' back in 2014 to 2016.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'songilkook' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)