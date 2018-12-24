SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Chosen as the Celebrity People Want to Spend Christmas Eve With
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Chosen as the Celebrity People Want to Spend Christmas Eve With

작성 2018.12.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Chosen as the Celebrity People Want to Spend Christmas Eve With
Korean actor Park Bo Gum has been chosen as the #1 celebrity people want to spend their Christmas Eve with.

Recently, an online survey was conducted to see who people wanted to spend Christmas Eve with.
Park Bo GumAmong 573 people who have voted, 141 of them voted for Park Bo Gum (24.6%).
D.O., VK-pop boy group EXO's D.O. came in second with 102 votes (17.8%), while BTS' V came in third with 96 votes (16.8%).
Kang Daniel, Jung Hae InAnother boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel ranked at fourth with 66 votes (11.5%), and actor Jung Hae In took 51 votes (8.9%), landed at fifth.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently busy filming his latest drama 'Encounter' with actress Song Hye Kyo.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
