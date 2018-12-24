SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] People Cannot Stop Laughing After Reading IU's Comment on Lee Joon Gi's Photo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] People Cannot Stop Laughing After Reading IU's Comment on Lee Joon Gi's Photo

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.24 11:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] People Cannot Stop Laughing After Reading IUs Comment on Lee Joon Gis Photo
K-pop artist IU left the most hilarious comment on actor Lee Joon Gi's picture on his social media.

On December 23, Lee Joon Gi uploaded four pictures of himself at a luxurious hotel in Singapore on his social media account.

In the first two pictures, Lee Joon Gi is seen resting in his hotel room while the next two pictures are of Lee Joon Gi enjoying his night in Singapore to the fullest at the hotel's bar and rooftop pool.Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiAbout four hours after Lee Joon Gi posted these pictures, IU left a strange comment below.

She wrote, "There is a huge squid swimming in the last picture."IUJust as people started to wonder what on earth IU was going on about, they spotted a person swimming in the pool right by Lee Joon Gi.

This person indeed looked like a huge squid swimming in the pool, because of splash of water and color of skin.

After discovering the meaning behind IU's comment, people could not stop laughing at her cute way of thinking.Lee Joon GiMeanwhile, Lee Joon Gi won '2018 Best Male Asian Star' at the inaugural ceremony '2018 Starhub Night of Stars' that took place on December 21 in Singapore, and IU will be holding her 10th anniversary concert tour 'dlwlrma' in Taipei on December 24 and 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leejoongi' Weibo, 'actor_jg' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호