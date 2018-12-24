[SBS Star] People Cannot Stop Laughing After Reading IU's Comment on Lee Joon Gi's Photo

K-pop artist IU left the most hilarious comment on actor Lee Joon Gi's picture on his social media.On December 23, Lee Joon Gi uploaded four pictures of himself at a luxurious hotel in Singapore on his social media account.In the first two pictures, Lee Joon Gi is seen resting in his hotel room while the next two pictures are of Lee Joon Gi enjoying his night in Singapore to the fullest at the hotel's bar and rooftop pool.About four hours after Lee Joon Gi posted these pictures, IU left a strange comment below.She wrote, "There is a huge squid swimming in the last picture."Just as people started to wonder what on earth IU was going on about, they spotted a person swimming in the pool right by Lee Joon Gi.This person indeed looked like a huge squid swimming in the pool, because of splash of water and color of skin.After discovering the meaning behind IU's comment, people could not stop laughing at her cute way of thinking.Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi won '2018 Best Male Asian Star' at the inaugural ceremony '2018 Starhub Night of Stars' that took place on December 21 in Singapore, and IU will be holding her 10th anniversary concert tour 'dlwlrma' in Taipei on December 24 and 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leejoongi' Weibo, 'actor_jg' Instagram)(SBS Star)