[SBS Star] SEHUN Never Lets Lai Kuan Lin Pick up the Check When Eating Together?
[SBS Star] SEHUN Never Lets Lai Kuan Lin Pick up the Check When Eating Together?

작성 2018.12.24
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN revealed that he paid for every meal that he had with Lai Kuan Lin, a member of another boy group Wanna One.

On December 22 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', SEHUN showed off his friendship with Lai Kuan Lin.
SEHUNWhilst talking about SEHUN's connection with other celebrities, one of the host Kang Ho-dong said, "While ago, Wanna one made appearance at the show. Back then, Lai Kuan Lin talked about SEHUN but it was edited because the story failed to make the cut."
Lai Kuan LinIt turns out that Lai Kuan Lin made the hosts to solve a quiz about SEHUN, and mentioned that SEHUN always picked up the check every time they ate together.
Lai Kuan LinBack then, Lai Kuan Lin said, "SEHUN said that he doesn't want someone who is younger than him to pay for the meal. That's why he always buys me dinner and lunch."

After hearing Lai Kuan Lin's story, SEHUN replied, "Someone who is older always should pay."
SEHUNThen, CHEN made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "That's why he never picks up the tab while eating with us."
SEHUNSUHO added, "SEHUN took me out to a famous restaurant one time, but then he made me pay the bill. So I was kind of confused."
SEHUNBut all the hosts and other members of EXO laughed when SEHUN proudly replied, "I do that on purpose. They should pick up the check because they are older."

Meanwhile, EXO is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its repackaged album 'LOVE SHOT' released on December 13.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)  
