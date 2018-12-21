[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Surprises All Staff Members at His Agency with a Gift!

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO made all staff members at his management agency speechless with a surprise gift.On December 19, one staff at Cha Eun-woo's agency Fantagio shared some photos of a gift that she had received from Cha Eun-woo on her social media account.The pictures show a box of two different colognes, and leather cases engraved with her name.In the caption, she wrote, "Cha Eun-woo surprised us with this gift. He spent his own money for every one of us in the company! He had our names engraved on the leather cases as well. Cha Eun-woo is the best!"Shortly after she posted the pictures, fans began flooding her social media account with comments full of envy.They wrote, "I wish I worked at Fantagio! When is Fantagio hiring? I'm serious.", "Oh man, I can't be more jealous right now.", "He is so sweet! I don't think I'll ever be able to use those colognes if I were you though.. They're too precious.", and so on.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's group ASTRO is planning to meet its fans at an upcoming concert 'ASTROAD to Seoul: STAR LIGHT', which will be held for two days from tomorrow.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)(SBS Star)