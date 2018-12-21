SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Surprises All Staff Members at His Agency with a Gift!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Surprises All Staff Members at His Agency with a Gift!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.21 18:28 수정 2018.12.21 18:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Surprises All Staff Members at His Agency with a Gift!
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO made all staff members at his management agency speechless with a surprise gift.

On December 19, one staff at Cha Eun-woo's agency Fantagio shared some photos of a gift that she had received from Cha Eun-woo on her social media account.
GiftThe pictures show a box of two different colognes, and leather cases engraved with her name.

In the caption, she wrote, "Cha Eun-woo surprised us with this gift. He spent his own money for every one of us in the company! He had our names engraved on the leather cases as well. Cha Eun-woo is the best!"Cha Eun-wooShortly after she posted the pictures, fans began flooding her social media account with comments full of envy.
GiftThey wrote, "I wish I worked at Fantagio! When is Fantagio hiring? I'm serious.", "Oh man, I can't be more jealous right now.", "He is so sweet! I don't think I'll ever be able to use those colognes if I were you though.. They're too precious.", and so on.
ASTROMeanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's group ASTRO is planning to meet its fans at an upcoming concert 'ASTROAD to Seoul: STAR LIGHT', which will be held for two days from tomorrow. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호