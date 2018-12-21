[SBS Star] VIDEO: Who Is Red Velvet's 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet once again filled the stage of 'Inkigayo' with its irresistible charms.On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', five members of Red Velvet mesmerized the audience with the stage of 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'.'RBB (Really Bad Boy)' is the title track of Red Velvet's fifth mini album 'RBB', and the song delivers the group's sexy yet witty charms on the stage.For this particular episode of 'Inkigayo', the members chose rather vibrant, old-school wardrobe that reminds the audience of '80s retro vibe.The group's beautifully-orchestrated choreography definitely highlights Red Velvet's unique concept that no other girl group could pull off.Check out Red Velvet's 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)' stage below, and guess who the really bad boy is!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)