[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Deserves a Big Round of Applause for Its Every Performance

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 turned up 'Inkigayo' with intense hip-hop sounds and choreography.On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT 127 performed the title track 'Simon Says' of its latest repackaged first full album 'NCT #127 Regulate'.'Simon Says' is a hip-hop based song with bass-heavy beats that makes the listeners feel like they are at a hip-hop club.It is the kind of song that quickly builds up an excitement in you from the very beginning of the song that gets your groove on even without watching the performance.Of course, it is undeniable that watching the performance will elevate your mood even more.NCT 127 has always been flawless when it came to performing its songs, but it seems like it gets upgraded every time.In this episode, NCT 127 demonstrated an incredibly synchronized and rhythmic dance that only NCT 127 could pull off that wonderfully.It just seems like there is no end to NCT 127's charms.Make sure to take a look at NCT 127's fascinating performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)