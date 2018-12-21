SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Deserves a Big Round of Applause for Its Every Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Deserves a Big Round of Applause for Its Every Performance

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.21 17:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Deserves a Big Round of Applause for Its Every Performance
K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 turned up 'Inkigayo' with intense hip-hop sounds and choreography.

On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT 127 performed the title track 'Simon Says' of its latest repackaged first full album 'NCT #127 Regulate'.NCT 127'Simon Says' is a hip-hop based song with bass-heavy beats that makes the listeners feel like they are at a hip-hop club.

It is the kind of song that quickly builds up an excitement in you from the very beginning of the song that gets your groove on even without watching the performance.NCT 127Of course, it is undeniable that watching the performance will elevate your mood even more.

NCT 127 has always been flawless when it came to performing its songs, but it seems like it gets upgraded every time.NCT 127In this episode, NCT 127 demonstrated an incredibly synchronized and rhythmic dance that only NCT 127 could pull off that wonderfully.

It just seems like there is no end to NCT 127's charms.

Make sure to take a look at NCT 127's fascinating performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호