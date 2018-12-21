[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Redefines the Meaning of Perfection with Its Performance

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO is continuing to amaze everyone.On December 16 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MAMAMOO showed the world what the perfect performance is.Some say that all they need is the first three seconds of the song to discern a classic from a failure and the title track 'Wind flower' of its latest mini album 'BLUE;S' is one of the many examples that proves its point.The melody itself is already hauntingly beautiful but the true treasure hidden in its track is the members' magnificent voice that doubles the charm of its song.The four unique colors of their voice blend in so well together that they create a remarkably pleasant sound.For this performance, MAMAMOO members wore an elegant outfit and showed off gentle dance moves, which were perfect for the song.Their talent, confidence, and professionalism certainly impressed the audience on this day.Watch MAMAMOO's flawless performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)