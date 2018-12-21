[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & JENNIE's 'Village Survival, the Eight' Confirms Season 2

SBS' ongoing variety show 'Village Survival, the Eight' will be returning for a second season.On December 21, SBS announced that the production of 'Village Survival, the Eight' season 2 has been confirmed.A representative stated, "The production of a second season has been confirmed, but the details including the cast members, filming schedule, and broadcast schedule have not been decided yet."'Village Survival, the Eight' is a unique mystery-thriller variety show in which the cast members must puzzle out the secret of a mysterious village in the countryside.The program's first season currently features entertainer Yu Jae Seok, singers JENNIE of BLACKPINK, Son Dam Bi, actress Lim Soo Hyang, actors Song Kang, Kim Sang Ho, Kang Ki-young, comedian Yang Se-hyung, and comedienne Jang Do-yeon.The final episode of the first season will air on December 21 at 11:20 PM KST.(Credit= SBS Village Survival, the Eight)(SBS Star)